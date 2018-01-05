Found in Copenhagen: Stolen vodka bottle valued at US$1.3M
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 8:14AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 10:09AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.
Copenhagen police say the bottle -- which is worth US$1.3 million, according to its owner -- was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.
The vessel is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.
Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.
Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons
- Who is Michael Wolff, author of the revealing new Trump book?
- Bannon's public breakup with Trump costs him a key backer
- Koreas to meet for talks for first time in 2 years
- Trump had lawyer urge Attorney General against Russia recusal: source