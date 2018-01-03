'World's most expensive vodka bottle' stolen from bar in Denmark
This bottle of vodka produced by Russo-Baltique is said to be worth more than US$1.3M. (Russo-Baltique via Luxury Launches)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 9:23AM EST
Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world's most expensive at $1.3 million.
Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.
Nothing else was stolen.
Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.
Denmark's TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.
Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'World's most expensive vodka bottle' stolen from bar in Denmark
- Influx of young male migrants fuelling violence in Germany: Study
- Norway suspends arms, ammo exports to U.A.E. amid war in Yemen
- Pro-government rallies in Iran after days of protest, unrest
- 2009 vs now: How Iran's new protests compare to the past