MIAMI -- Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Humberto was 170 miles (270 kilometres) east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and moving north at 6 mph (9 kph). Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move away from shore at high speed, posing a drowning threat to swimmers.

Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night, moving away from land as it strengthens. Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.