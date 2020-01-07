TORONTO -- Police in England have released security footage of Britain’s most prolific rapist prowling the streets of Manchester.

Reynhard Sinaga was jailed for a minimum of 30 years on January 6 after being found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offences against 48 men.

The 36-year-old is believed to have lured nearly 200 men to his apartment, where he drugged them, rendering them unconscious and filmed his abuse.

Newly released footage from May 2017, which was shown at one of Sinaga’s four trials, shows the Indonesian national stalking Manchester’s Princess and Charles Streets after leaving an apartment building.

During the course of each trial, the court heard how Sinaga would target potentially vulnerable men before approaching them in the street, Greater Manchester Police said in a press release.

“Reynhard Sinaga is a depraved individual, who targeted potentially vulnerable men that he had spotted walking on their own after a night out,” Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said.

“He would strike up a conversation with them before leading them back to his flat under a false premise and drugging them before subjecting them to sickening abuse, all the while recording the attacks as they took place.”

Police believe Sinaga spiked his victims’ drinks with the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) to render them unconscious. Sometimes referred to as a date rape drug, GHB is also used recreationally to enhance sex, according to the BBC.

Increasing the dosage by even less than a millilitre can be fatal.

Sinaga was unknown to police before his crimes came to light in June 2017, when one of his victims woke up during one of the attacks and fought him off.

Although the majority of Sinaga’s victims have been identified, there remain around 70 who have not and detectives are keen to speak with them to ensure they have any support needed.

“To the rest of the world he (Sinaga) came across as an engaged member of society who was studying for a PHD qualification and had a small circle of law-abiding friends that he would socialize with,” Hussain added.

“However beneath that façade was a serial sex offender, who we now believe to be Britain’s most prolific rapist. The fact that he was able to cover-up his true nature for so long, just serves as further evidence of his calculating criminal nature.

“I want to be clear that Sinaga is just one appalling individual and he should not be considered as being reflective of any community.”