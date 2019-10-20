Florida man charged after allegedly killing peeping tom outside girlfriend's home
Victor Vickery is facing charges including manslaughter. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:13AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man is charged with manslaughter for allegedly fatally beating a peeping tom who had been peering into his girlfriend’s window as they had sex.
Victor Vickery was charged Thursday with the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the 30-year-old Vickery and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a sound, which had happened before. Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for prowling.
The two began fighting while the girlfriend called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police Akar attacked him and that he punched and kicked Akar a few times. Akar died at the hospital later that night.
Vickery is jailed on $100,000 bail. He is also charged with a sexual battery that happened a month after Akar’s death.
