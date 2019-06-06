Flight delays, cancellations persist after LAX power outage
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 12:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 6, 2019 10:30AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Travel problems have persisted at Los Angeles International Airport following a power outage that darkened the entire facility and caused flight diversions, delays and cancellations.
Terminal 1, which handles Southwest flights, was cleared out early Thursday after officials decided that departing passengers had to be rescreened.
An airport tweet says the action was related to Wednesday night's outage and was taken out of an abundance of caution.
A security sweep was completed and passenger screening lanes reopened before 7 a.m., but the airport says Southwest reports 11 flight cancellations and 15 delays related to the situation.
The power outage occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Electrical generators kicked in and all but three terminals had power within the hour. Restoration of power to those terminals took three or more hours.