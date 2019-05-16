

Susannah George, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi is asking U.S. lawmakers to launch an investigation into his killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Speaking to a congressional panel Thursday, Hatice Cengiz said the ideals of the United States are at stake. Cengiz says cannot understand why “the world still has not done anything about this.”

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, was killed by agents of the kingdom in October after he entered a Saudi consulate to collect marriage documents.

A trial is under way in Saudi Arabia for 11 people charged in the killing, but it's largely taking place behind closed doors. Human rights advocates have raised concerns and called for greater transparency from the Saudi government.