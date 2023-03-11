Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on March 3, 2023. China on Sunday, March 12, reappointed Yi as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on March 3, 2023. China on Sunday, March 12, reappointed Yi as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social