Election results only announced for 1 of Nigeria's 36 states

Extra security forces arrive to thwart the risk of an attack on a polling station at which votes were being counted, in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Extra security forces arrive to thwart the risk of an attack on a polling station at which votes were being counted, in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2

Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social