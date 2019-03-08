Elderly found drugged, locked up at Spain's nursing 'house of horrors'
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 7:17AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 8:22AM EST
MADRID - Spain's Civil Guard says it has arrested six people for possibly swindling 1.8 million euros (US$2 million) from elderly people held at an alleged "house of horrors."
In a tweet, the police force said it found foreign elders locked up, drugged and often fed through tubes at the private nursing home near the southern city of Cadiz. An elderly German man and a Dutch woman were found to be in a "terrible state."
According to the local Diario de Cadiz newspaper, a Cuban woman and a German man were among those arrested over allegations that they duped the elders to designate them as heirs.
The report said Interpol was first alerted by a friend of one of the residents.
Op Teydea— Guardia Civil ���� (@guardiacivil) March 7, 2019
Guardia Civil #Cádiz detiene a seis personas acusadas de estafar 1,8 millones a los mayores de una residencia de ancianos en Cádiz que más bien era "la casa de los horrores"...los encerraban, drogaban y alimentaban mediante sondas nasogástricas pic.twitter.com/ekEXMr4Ubn
