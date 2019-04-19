Ecuador orders arrest of former foreign minister
In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino talks during a press conference in Quito, Ecuador. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 4:07PM EDT
QUITO, Ecuador -- An Ecuadorian judge has ordered the arrest of a former foreign minister, highlighting political tensions in the country that evicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the country's London embassy.
Ricardo Patino says in a video message on social media that he's being wrongfully pursued for calling for peaceful protests against President Lenin Moreno.
Ecuadorian prosecutors said Thursday they've asked Interpol to help detain Patino for allegedly urging people to take over public institutions and shut down roads last year. They say he is suspected of "instigation."
Patino is an ally of former President Rafael Correa, who granted asylum to Assange in 2012 and who has been feuding with Moreno.
