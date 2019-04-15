

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - Ecuador says that it was not unfairly targeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when it revoked his asylum last week.

Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said that Assange's behaviour was "undeserving, disrespectful" and pointed to a video published by El Pais newspaper.

The short video with no audio appears to show Assange arguing with an official inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

"An image is worth a thousand words, and there are several images," Valencia said.

Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer representing Assange, alleged that Ecuador's government has spread lies about his behaviour inside its embassy.

Valencia spoke to The Associated Press during a five-day visit to Washington with President Lenin Moreno.