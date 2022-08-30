Dutch defence minister concerned at U.S. gun violence
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.
"We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don't expect this to happen. So it's very, very concerning for us." Ollongren told The Associated Press at a meeting of European Union defence ministers in Prague.
A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries "surrounded by family and colleagues" after the shooting early Saturday, the Dutch Defence Ministry said in a statement Monday.
Poetsema and the two other soldiers were shot after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near several downtown bars and nightclubs, authorities said. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.
Ollongren declined to comment on the shooting while investigations continue. She said there is "good contact" between Dutch military police and authorities in Indianapolis.
"We have read things in the media, we have heard what the mayor said but we feel it's very important to have a real thorough investigation. So we're waiting for that until we comment on what actually happened," she said.
Ollongren said U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted her Monday "to express his regrets and his condolences."
Indianapolis police released no additional information Monday about the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been announced.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
Watch: Escaped bull leaps into panicked crowd during rodeo at Florida State Fair
The audience at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair in Tampa was thrown into a panic when one of the bulls broke loose and jumped into the crowd.
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
U.S. Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him
U.S. Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-U.S. President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Canada
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
Journalist organizations call for help amid rise in digital harassment
As online and in-person abuse towards female journalists and politicians appears to be on the rise, coalitions of journalists are calling for lawmakers and police to take a better approach to harassment.
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
-
B.C. weather: Heat alerts issued for some regions as temperatures predicted to rise
Temperatures are expected to rise in parts of B.C., prompting heat warnings for some regions.
-
Pete the peacock remains on the lam about two months after escape from N.B. garden
Pete the peacock flew the coop on his first night in Kingsbrae Garden, on the southern shores of New Brunswick. That was about two months ago -- and it's been a wild goose chase ever since.
World
-
Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation's political crisis.
-
U.S. Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him
U.S. Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-U.S. President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
-
-
Watch: Escaped bull leaps into panicked crowd during rodeo at Florida State Fair
The audience at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair in Tampa was thrown into a panic when one of the bulls broke loose and jumped into the crowd.
-
U.S. to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
The U.S. Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.
-
UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow
Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the UN humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide US$770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.
Politics
-
Over half of Conservative members have voted for new leader one week before deadline
More than half of Conservative party members have returned their leadership ballots with one week left before the deadline on Sept. 6.
-
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
-
Canada formally initiates challenge of 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of 'unwarranted and unfair' U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
Health
-
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.
-
More paid sick leave means less death overall, according to U.S. study
According to a new U.S. study, failing to offer enough paid sick leave might be fatal for some, with higher paid sick leave associated with less mortality long before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
-
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
-
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal
Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish - a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state - in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
-
'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister
Despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed on Monday morning, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was 'still a good day for Canada.'
Entertainment
-
Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' are poised for big box office.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
Business
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
-
BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
-
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man. Now he's also the world's third richest person, overtaking LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and becoming the first Asian person to take that spot, according to Bloomberg and its Billionaires Index.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
-
French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros (CAD$130,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said on Tuesday.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in the title race.