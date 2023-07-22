Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of the territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of casualties but that authorities were evacuating civilians within a five-kilometer (three-radius) of the blast site.
The Ukrainian military appeared to confirm it had launched the drone strike, claiming through its press service that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske area, although without specifying what weapons were used.
A local news channel based in central Crimea on Saturday posted videos showing plumes of smoke looming above rooftops and fields near Oktyabrske, a small settlement next to an oil depot and a small military airport, as loud explosions rumbled in the background. In one of the videos, a man's voice is heard saying that the smoke and blast noises appear to be coming from the direction of the airport.
The explosion in Krasnohvardiiske came less than a week after a Ukrainian strike Monday on the crucial Kerch bridge linking Crimea with Russia, which killed two people and left a section of the roadway hanging perilously.
Moscow on the same day ended its participation in a wartime deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea and later pounded Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles after vowing "retribution" for the attack on the bridge, a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, a fire broke out within military training grounds in eastern Crimea that forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people and the closure of a nearby highway, according to Aksyonov. Neither Moscow nor local Kremlin-appointed authorities gave reasons for the blaze, and Ukraine did not comment.
The Russian company operating the Kerch bridge announced on Saturday morning that it was temporarily halting all traffic across it, without giving reasons. Traffic was later allowed to resume crossing.
Ukraine previously successfully struck the bridge in October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections and required months of repair. Moscow decried that assault as an act of terrorism and retaliated by bombarding Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, targeting the country's power grid over the winter.
The Kerch Bridge is a conspicuous symbol of Moscow's claims on Crimea and an essential land link to the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. The US$3.6 billion bridge is the longest in Europe and is crucial for Russia's military operations in southern Ukraine in the nearly 17-month-old war.
As fierce fighting continued in Ukraine's bid to retake territory from Russia, Russian shelling killed at least two civilians and wounded four others on Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported. A 52-year-old woman died in Kupiansk, a town in the northeastern Kharkiv region, while another person was killed in a cross-border Russian attack on a village in the neighboring Sumy province.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian attacks on 11 regions across the country on Friday and overnight had killed at least eight civilians and wounded others.
Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry announced that a group of Russian journalists came under artillery fire in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. In an online statement, the ministry said that four correspondents for pro-Kremlin media were wounded, with one journalist from the state RIA agency later dying from his injuries.
The Kremlin-installed head of the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balitsky, claimed in a Telegram post that the journalists were traveling in a civilian vehicle that was hit by shells.
The Ukrainian air force on Saturday morning said that it had overnight brought down 14 Russian drones, including five Iranian-made ones, over the country's southeast, where battles are raging. In a regular social media update, the air force said that all Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones launched by Russian troops during the night were brought down, pointing to Ukraine's increasing success rate in neutralizing them.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Massive protests take place against mob assaults on women in India's remote northeastern state
Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the harrowing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked.
Toronto hosts informal gathering to mark 5 years since Danforth shooting
Survivors of the Danforth shooting and their families are expected to be among those who gather today to mark five years since the deadly attack in Toronto's Greektown.
Canada
-
Toronto hosts informal gathering to mark 5 years since Danforth shooting
Survivors of the Danforth shooting and their families are expected to be among those who gather today to mark five years since the deadly attack in Toronto's Greektown.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia
Thunderstorms brought rainfall in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour, flooding parts of Nova Scotia Friday.
-
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
World
-
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
Tensions flared again in Iraq on Saturday over a series of recent protests in Europe involving the desecration of the Quran, Islam's holy book, which sparked a debate over the balance between freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.
-
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles.
-
Massive protests take place against mob assaults on women in India's remote northeastern state
Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the harrowing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked.
-
While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on U.S. soldier who crossed into the country
North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea's military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea.
-
Russia comes under pressure at UN to avoid global food crisis and revive Ukrainian grain shipments
Russia came under pressure at the UN Security Council on Friday from its ally China and developing countries as well as Western nations to avert a global food crisis and quickly revive Ukrainian grain shipments.
-
He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case
In the winter of 2010, shortly after police discovered the remains of his roommate and three other women buried on a remote stretch of Long Island shoreline, Dave Schaller provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer. More crucially, Schaller told them about his truck.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
Entertainment
-
Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate
Malaysia's government Saturday cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country's anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance.
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'
Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi capped the opening night with his new club with a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
Autos
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.