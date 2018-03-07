Doomsday Clock professor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
Robert Rosner, chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, right, joined by Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists member Lawrence Krauss, left, moves the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock to two minutes to midnight during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. ( AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 2:23PM EST
PHOENIX -- An Arizona State University physics professor known for his work with the Doomsday Clock has been suspended from his job following sexual misconduct allegations.
The school confirmed Wednesday that Lawrence Krauss is on paid leave while a review is conducted.
Krauss did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Buzzfeed first reported the allegations that date back a decade and reportedly occurred on and off campus.
Four ex-university employees told Buzzfeed that Krauss often made sexist remarks such as offering to buy birth control for a female colleague.
ASU officials say a review started after Buzzfeed contacted them.
Krauss resigned from a board at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which manages the Doomsday Clock.
It is measurement by scientists of how close the planet could be to catastrophe.
