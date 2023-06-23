Dispatcher testifies that failing radios hampered deputies' response to Parkland school massacre

Defence attorney Mark Eiglarsh speaks with his client, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, during a break in Peterson's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, June 23, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 Massacre that left 17 dead and 17 injured. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Defence attorney Mark Eiglarsh speaks with his client, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, during a break in Peterson's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, June 23, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 Massacre that left 17 dead and 17 injured. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social