Dershowitz, Starr on Trump impeachment legal team: AP source
The Associated Press Published Friday, January 17, 2020 10:21AM EST
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump arrives at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to speak at a campaign rally in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into former president Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record.