Delta grounds flights amid 'technology issue'
In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, a Delta Air Lines flight takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:22PM EDT
ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines says it has grounded flights as it works to address a "technology issue."
The airline said in a statement Tuesday evening that Delta IT teams were working to fix the issue, which affected "some" of its systems. The statement does not specify what the technology issue is.
It was not immediately known how many people or flights have been affected.
.@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted.— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 26, 2018