Deadly blast in Guinea's capital threatens gas shortages across the West African nation
Residents in Guinea's capital on Tuesday woke up to rising costs of transportation after authorities closed gas stations as a major explosion and ensuing fire left several dead, hundreds injured and could now disrupt the supply of gas across the West African nation.
At least 18 people were killed, more than 200 injured and hundreds displaced by Monday's blaze that followed an explosion at the country's main fuel depot in the capital, Conakry, ripping through structures mostly in the Coronthie area that is home to some of the country's poorest households.
Four more deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 18, while 85 of the 212 injured people were still receiving treatment in hospitals, government spokesperson Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said on state television, adding that the fire affected 738 households.
The fire was contained nearly 24 hours after it started and other countries, including Senegal and Mali, sent teams to assist as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion.
Guinea relies on imported petroleum products, most of which are distributed from the destroyed depot, leading to fears of panic buying of the commodity. Authorities have closed most public places and halted operations of all gas stations and tankers while temporary shelters were provided for hundreds of people.
Hadja Diariou Diallo, who lived near the destroyed depot of the Guinean Petroleum Company, was forced to flee to safety in the suburbs of Conakry, but that meant leaving everything she had built behind, including the food business that sustained her family of 13.
"That place was my source of income," Diallo said of the depot. "I passed by there every morning, sold the porridge and went to buy condiments to prepare (food) for my children. Now, I wonder how I am going to feed them," she added.
Even fleeing comes at a great cost. Diallo says she ended up paying six times more than what she usually paid for a journey to the suburbs after the transport cost jumped to $32, from the $5 she regularly paid.
"A good part of my small savings has gone into transport," she said.
Although the government alerted residents that "the electricity supply may potentially be affected by outages," homes and facilities were still powered as the national power distribution company was still running on its fuel stock.
Across the capital, many residents offered to help in various ways: Some offered relief items for those displaced while others volunteered their vehicles to help transport valuables or offered accommodation to the displaced.
However, the gas shortages were already impacting the public transport system, which is heavily relied upon in the country.
"I wanted to go to Kaloum to see the state of my shop...but the taxi who used to charge me 10,000 Guinean francs ($1.17) to reach Kaloum told me to pay 50,000 Guinean francs ($5.87)," said Nouhan Toure, a 45-year-old trader.
On the black market, the Guinean franc has sharply dropped in value and the rates Toure quoted would be much higher there in dollars than in official exchange offices.
"I chose to stay at home and give the amount to my wife to go to the market," he added.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures 30 at Prague university, police say
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Honda recalls nearly 300K vehicles in Canada due to defect potentially causing engine failure
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures 30 at Prague university, police say
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
WATCH LIVE Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new temporary immigration measures to help individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller announced Thursday.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148M in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former election workers in Georgia who said his targeting of them led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
Canada
-
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE New measures coming to help Canadians with family in Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be rolling out new measures to help individuals in Gaza that are related to Canadians or who have connections to Canada come to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
-
Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes
A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.
-
'Very different Christmas' for those affected by B.C. wildfires this season
British Columbia's 2023 wildfires were a life-changing disaster for many, and their impact has echoed into the holiday season.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures 30 at Prague university, police say
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
-
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148M in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former election workers in Georgia who said his targeting of them led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.
-
'It doesn't get any worse': UN report says over 570,000 people in Gaza starving due to fallout from war
More than a quarter of the population is starving due to 'woefully insufficient' quantities of food entering the territory ever since Israel's military responded to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, according to a report released Thursday by the UN and other agencies.
-
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
-
North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, state media reported Thursday.
-
Deadly blast in Guinea's capital threatens gas shortages across the West African nation
Residents in Guinea's capital on Tuesday woke up to rising costs of transportation after authorities closed gas stations as a major explosion and ensuing fire left several dead, hundreds injured and could now disrupt the supply of gas across the West African nation.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE New measures coming to help Canadians with family in Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be rolling out new measures to help individuals in Gaza that are related to Canadians or who have connections to Canada come to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberals are stressing that Hamas needs to surrender to Israel, after the militant group praised Ottawa for calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Emmanuel Macron accused of siding with Gerard Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
Women's rights activists criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations 'makes France proud.'
-
Comedian Jo Koy is picked to host the Golden Globes as award season kicks off
Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his "infectious energy and relatable humour."
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
Business
-
Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models
Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 0.7% to $66.9 billion in October
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.9 billion in October, helped by higher sales at new car dealers.
-
Five-year fixed mortgage rates fall below 5 per cent as bond markets anticipate rate cuts
With the markets anticipating central banks will lower interest rates next year, some fixed mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months. But with all the economic uncertainty, new buyers and homeowners who need to renew still face some hard decisions.
Lifestyle
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
-
'We won it all!': Quebec family wins $50 million jackpot
Christmas will be a little bit brighter for one Quebec family this year after winning a $50 million jackpot.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
-
Bus crash kills player, assistant coach in Algerian soccer's top league, matches postponed
The Algerian Football Federation said late Wednesday that a bus crash has killed two members of its Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh and that it would postpone all games scheduled for this week.
Autos
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda recalls nearly 300K vehicles in Canada due to defect potentially causing engine failure
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.