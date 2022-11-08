Crypto industry spends millions on U.S. midterm elections
The cryptocurrency industry has spent millions of dollars on U.S. midterm election races during a year of heavy losses and upheaval in the sector, which hopes to gain sway among legislators as Congress debates tighter regulation of digital assets.
Crypto evangelists view 2023 as a critical year for regulation, with Congress expected to make progress on legislation on digital commodities and stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar. Crypto companies are eager to back industry-friendly political candidates.
The election comes at a time of turmoil for the crypto industry. Bitcoin's price has swooned about 70% from its peak, investors are more worried about the risk of crypto assets and on Tuesday, crypto giant Binance tentatively agreed to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help the rival exchange cover a "liquidity crunch."
WHO IN CRYPTO IS SPENDING MONEY ON THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS?
FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has far outspent all others in the crypto industry. His contributions of nearly $40 million to campaigns this election cycle make him the sixth-largest individual donor in the United States, according to OpenSecrets' biggest individual donor list.
The vast majority of his spending was in support of Democrats, according to OpenSecrets.
The deal with Binance announced by Bankman-Fried on Tuesday marked an abrupt change in fortune for the crypto entrepreneur.
Ryan Salame, CEO of an FTX subsidiary, was the 14th biggest individual donor on the list, giving more than $23.6 million, all to Republicans, including $11,600 backing the campaign of Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican from West Virginia.
FTX did not respond to a Reuters request to confirm those figures.
Skybridge Capital, the digital asset investment management firm founded by former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, contributed $100,000 to the Crypto Innovation super PAC this year, as did Scaramucci himself.
"The people have spoken: they believe in the promise of blockchain technology, they want more financial inclusion, and they’re demanding that policymakers listen. That’s why, at SkyBridge, we’ve made such a big bet on cryptocurrency — and just as importantly, on the underlying blockchain technology," a Skybridge spokesperson said.
WHICH CANDIDATES ARE GETTING MONEY FROM CRYPTO?
Lawmakers who have taken an interest in codifying crypto legislation, as well as leaders of influential committees, have received cash from crypto-related PACs.
Two of the largest public crypto companies in the United States, Coinbase COIN.O and Robinhood HOOD.O, also have PACs whichspent more than $11,000 and $44,000 respectively leading up to the midterm elections, according to FEC data and confirmed by the companies.
Coinbase, Robinhood and industry trade group Chamber of Digital Commerce all had their PACs donate to Rep. Patrick McHenry, FEC records show. As the top Republican serving on the House Financial Services Committee, McHenry is likely to become its chairman if Republicans win control of the House of Representatives. The Chamber of Digital Commerce did not respond to a request to confirm its contributions.
The Crypto Innovation super PAC spent at least $167,000supporting McHenry's re-election campaign by paying for ads and direct mail campaigns. The group did not respond to a request to confirm its contributions.
Coinbase, the Chamber of Digital Commerce and crypto-focused HODLpac donated to Sen. Ron Wyden, the Democratic chair of the Senate Finance Committee, according to FEC records. Crypto Innovation PAC spent more than $356,000on independent expenditures supporting Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
WHAT IS THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY LOOKING TO GET IN RETURN?
Crypto firms may hope to influence laws as policymakers push forward digital asset legislation in the coming months.
McHenry and Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat who now chairs the House Financial Services Committee, are in talks over a bipartisan stablecoin bill. Though details have yet to be finalized, most analysts view stablecoins as the easist crypto issue for lawmakers to tackle.
Crypto companies such as Circle want lawmakers to create a framework for stablecoins to help mature the industry and codify consumer protections. Currently, there is no federal regulator that oversees stablecoins.
Boozman and Stabenow, along with Senators Cory Booker and John Thune, have introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022, a bipartisan bill that would provide more authority to the CFTC to regulate cryptocurrency.
Some in crypto, like Ryan Selkis, founder and CEO of crypto market intelligence firm Messari, have expressed concern that the bill would pose an existential threat to decentralized finance (DeFi), requiring decentralized crypto exchanges to registesr with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The DeFi proponents in particular, and crypto companies more broadly, are likely hoping that their campaign contributions will help them make their case to the election winners.
Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Megan Davies and David Gregorio
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Control of U.S. Congress, future of Biden agenda in voters' hands
Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden's presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance.
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million.
'All I can say is thank you': Students honour Indigenous veterans
Schools across Canada held special ceremonies Tuesday in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day.
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
Canada
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
-
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
-
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
World
-
Strike on fuel convoy from Iraq to Syria said to kill 10
An air strike on a convoy carrying fuel across the Iraqi border into Syria killed at least 10 people late Tuesday, members of paramilitary groups operating in the area said.
-
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia -- on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has suggested he's open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv's core demands.
-
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
-
Control of U.S. Congress, future of Biden agenda in voters' hands
Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden's presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance.
-
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland's first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
-
Democrat Frost becomes 1st member of Gen Z to win House seat
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.
Politics
-
Democrat or Republican, Canada will work with Congress after midterms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will remain important economic partners regardless of what Congress looks like after the midterm elections.
-
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Health
-
Kids' painkiller supplies increasing, but not fast enough: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says supplies of children's painkillers are increasing rapidly, but not quickly enough to meet an expected winter surge in demand.
-
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million.
-
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will 'rewrite history' about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.
-
T-rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in New York
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for US$15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday.
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
-
'The stakes are high': Mattea Roach makes her 'Jeopardy!' return Tuesday night
After her epic run in the spring, the Maritimes’ favourite “Jeopardy!” champion is back for more. Mattea Roach will return to the game show Tuesday night to compete in a special exhibition game against fellow champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Business
-
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points Tuesday, buoyed by strength in base metals and utilities, while U.S. markets were also up.
-
Adidas appoints boss of rival Puma as CEO after Ye fallout
Adidas has appointed Bjorn Gulden, the CEO of rival Puma, as its new chief executive, and he will take over the German sportswear brand in January as the company weathers the fallout from its split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Lifestyle
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Retraining the brain: Halifax exhibit raises awareness about implicit biases and racism
A new interactive exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Halifax is examining the impacts of racism in Canada from people who have experienced it firsthand.
-
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record US$2.04B win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record US$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
Sports
-
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Blue Jays' Manoah named finalist for AL Cy Young award
Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah has been named as one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young award, given out each year to the best pitcher in the league.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.