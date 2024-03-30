Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete

Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
As divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing the steel and concrete from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, some near the site took time on Easter Sunday to reflect on the six workers presumed to have plunged to their deaths.
As cranes periodically swung into place and workers measured and cut the steel to prepare to lift sections of twisted steel, Rev. Ako Walker held a Mass in Spanish at Sacred Heart of Jesus, about 5 miles (8 kilometres) up the Patapsco River from the collapse.
“Yes we can rebuild a bridge, but we have to look at the way in which migrant workers are treated and how best we can improve their situation as they come to the United States of America,” Walker said of the men who were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and were patching potholes.
Dive teams were in the river Sunday surveying parts of the bridge underwater and checking on the ship to ensure it can be safely floated away once the wreckage is lifted. Workers in lifts used torches earlier to cut parts of the twisted steel superstructure above water.
The bridge fell early Tuesday as the crew of the cargo ship Dali lost power and control. They called in a mayday, which allowed just enough time for police to stop vehicles from getting on the bridge, but not enough time to get a crew of eight workers off the structure.
Two workers survived, two bodies were found in a submerged pickup and four more men are presumed dead. Weather conditions and the tangled debris underwater have made it too dangerous for divers to search for their bodies.
Each part of the bridge removed from the water will be lifted onto a barge and floated downstream to the Tradepoint Atlantic logistics center, where it will be inspected, Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said.
Everything the salvage crews do affects what happens next and ultimately how long it will take to remove all the debris and reopen the ship channel and the blocked Port of Baltimore, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.
It can also alter the course of the National Transportation Safety Board investigation, which Moore said is important to ensure this doesn't happen again.
"We need to have answers on what happened. We need to know who should be accountable for this. And we need to make sure we’re holding them accountable," Moore said Sunday on CNN.
The crew of the Dali, which is as long as the Eiffel Tower is tall, remains onboard the ship. The vessel is tangled in 3,000 to 4,000 tons of debris. Most of its containers remain intact, but some were torn open or knocked away by the falling debris.
The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. Danish shipping giant Maersk charted Dali, which was on its way out of port when it hit the bridge’s support column.
Barges with cranes float near a damaged section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Along with clearing the shipping channel to reopen the port, officials are trying to figure out how to rebuild the major bridge, which was completed in 1977 and carried Interstate 695 around southeast Baltimore and was a vital link to the city's centuries of maritime culture.
It took five years to build the original bridge. President Joe Biden’s administration has promised to pay the full cost to rebuild and state and federal transportation officials said they will work as quickly as possible.
But exactly how long the new bridge will take can't be figured out now. Engineers haven't been able to assess the condition of the ramps and smaller bridges leading to the collapsed structure to get the full scope of what must be done.
Congress is expected to consider aid packages to help people who lose jobs or businesses because of the prolonged closure of the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. facility.
“This matters to folks in rural North Carolina, in Kansas, and Iowa. This matters to the global economy. And it should not be something that has anything or any conversation around party. We are talking about an American tragedy to an American city,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CBS' “Face the Nation” on Sunday.On Monday the Small Business Administration will open a center in Dundalk, Maryland, to help small businesses get loans to help them with losses caused by the disruption of the bridge collapse.
The workers weren't parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose pews were packed Sunday for mass. But its pastor, Walker, reached out to the families because as he said the Latino community in Baltimore is large in number but closely connected.
He said in an interview before mass that they were good men working not just for their families in the U.S. but also for relatives in their countries.
Walker hopes their stories encourage people to embrace migrant workers who want to improve their lives and grow their communities.
"We have to be bridges for one another even in this most difficult situations. Our lives must be small bridges of mercy of hope of togetherness and of building communities," Walker said.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
A man who wiped away lunch debt for 20 Oklahoma schools said he his mission isn't over yet. Sean Cummings is traveling across the state to award schools the funds, saying he will continue to do this until the money runs out.
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
The day Thomas Sajan was expecting to see a South Indian action epic at a theatre in British Columbia, a spate of shootings thousands of kilometres away disrupted his plans.
Easter Sunday coincides with the International Transgender day of visibility, celebrating the contributions and achievements of transgender, non-binary and two-spirit communities across Canada.
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Quebec firefighters were deployed to the Oka provincial park Saturday evening to battle a small forest fire that was likely caused by a discarded cigarette butt, authorities say.
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October.
Turkiye's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in Sunday's local elections, preliminary results showed, in a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had set his sights on retaking control of those urban areas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in “excellent” health following surgery to treat a hernia, according to a statement released Sunday by Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.
President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump's campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31 -- which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year -- as "Transgender Day of Visibility."
A car bomb exploded in a busy market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-based Syrian opposition fighters early Sunday, killing at least three people, rescue workers and a war monitor said.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is “not interested” in subsidizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including the electrification of projects currently in the works.
The UN refugee agency says 6.5 million Ukrainians have been listed as refugees around the world as of Feb. 2024. Some 960,000 have visas to come to Canada.
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that a federal plan that will cover most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medicine in Canada will be rolled out soon.
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years.
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.
The range of April Fools' Day marketing pranks gone awry is as varied as their reception. Met with everything from smiles and social media shares to confusion, derision or even fury and falling stocks, the puckish promotional tactic represents a risk that can endear customers to a brand as swiftly as it can sour them on it.
Neuroscientist Emma Duerden says social media can alter children's brains and have negative impacts on their mental health.
Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.
If you've been the victim of workplace harassment, it can be difficult to feel you're not alone - and even more difficult to know where to go with a complaint.
Canadian exports of thermal coal increased another seven per cent last year, reaching the highest level in almost a decade.
American Laura befriended fellow traveller Adrian, from Costa Rica, while hiking the Inca Trail. When Adrian spontaneously came to visit Laura in the U.S., sparks flew.
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark will enter the Elite Eight in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list.
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.
The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed it's investigating a woman’s death near Victoria Drive and Kingsway.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 32 points, including six three-pointers, with seven rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers downed the Toronto Raptors 135-120 on Sunday.
Three people are facing charges following a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl named Serenity.
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
A Calgary church celebrated Easter with a drag show during its Sunday service.
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
Families were out enjoying the warm weather Sunday as the Easter long weekend continues.
Here are some events happening in the Ottawa region and across eastern Ontario on April 8
Montreal police are investigating after a house in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough was hit by several gunshots overnight.
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
Despite a slow – and snowy start – to the long weekend, a downtown driving range welcomed a full house of golfers eager to shake off those winter cobwebs.
Members of the local trans community gathered Sunday to celebrate the International Transgender Day of Visibility.
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
In front of a packed crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship for the second time in as many years.
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
VOLT hockey is an inclusive sport designed to bring those with and without physical disabilities together. The relatively new team allows people from all walks of life to come together in person, rather than just online.
After being down 3-2 going into the second period, the London Knights turned up the heat for a 6-4 win over Flint in Game 2 of the first round OHL playoff series.
Easter Sunday was the last day of the ski season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, as it became the latest resort in the Simcoe County region to close for the spring.
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.
More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.
Have you ever stumbled upon a crumpled notebook from your childhood and found yourself cringing and laughing as you revisit the words written by your younger self? If so, the Windsor Public Library is inviting you to share your cherished relics with the community.
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
Sault Police were called Saturday to the Pinder Trail near Hiawatha for a sighting of a mother bear and two cubs.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
