Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home

    PEYTON, Colo. -

    Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.

    The manner and causes of death were not released pending final autopsy results from the El Paso County coroner. However, only three of the deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the county sheriff's office, suggesting they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

    The deaths of Desiree N. Vandelac, 54, Robert V. Vandelac, 57, and Debray A. Scott, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

    The Vandelacs' son, Peyton S. Vandelac, also was found deceased inside the residence.

    The shooting was reported near midnight on Dec. 6 in the small community of Peyton, about 30 miles (50 kilometres) northeast of Colorado Springs. Deputies initially found a man outside the home with injuries that were not life-threatening, and a SWAT team later entered and found the four bodies.

    The sheriff's office said at the time that it was not searching for any suspects and there was no threat to the community.

    The identity of the injured man has not been released and the investigation is continuing, said sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Marc Miller. He said no further updates are expected until the autopsy results are released in about 6 weeks.

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

