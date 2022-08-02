China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night.

Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night.

The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missile test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command said.

The defence ministry did not provide details about what the targeted military operations would include, or if they were separate from the exercises announced by Eastern Theatre Command.

State news agency Xinhua said earlier on Tuesday the Chinese military would conduct live-firing drills and other exercises around Taiwan from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7.

TAIWAN: CHINA AIMS TO THREATEN WITH DRILLS

Taiwan's defence ministry said late on Tuesday that China was attempting to threaten key ports and cities by announcing drills around the island in the coming days.

The defence ministry said in a statement the drills were aimed at psychologically intimidating Taiwan's citizens, adding the armed forces had "reinforced" their alertness level and citizens should not worry.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday.

