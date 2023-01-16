China announces first population decline in decades

Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion

Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

