China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship during which the two countries have been both allies and enemies.
Chinese and Russian states have loomed large in each other's foreign affairs since the 17th century, when two empires created a border with a treaty written in Latin.
Neighbours can be good friends, or bitter rivals. Sharing a border of thousands of miles, Beijing and Moscow have been both.
"China and Russia relations have always been uneasy," said Susan Thornton, a former diplomat and a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School.
"THE SOVIET UNION'S TODAY IS OUR TOMORROW"
The People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, following a brutal Japanese occupation during World War II and a bloody civil war between the Nationalist and Communist Parties.
Russia was part of the Soviet Union, a global superpower, while China was poor, devastated by war and unrecognized by most governments. Communist leader Mao Zedong was junior to Josef Stalin, who led the Soviet Union until his death in 1953.
The early People's Republic depended on the Soviet Union for economic aid and expertise. In 1953, the slogan that appeared in Chinese newspapers was "The Soviet Union's today is our tomorrow." The Soviets sent some 11,000 experts in 1954-58 to help China rebuild after its civil war, according to Joseph Torigian, an associate professor at American University's School of International Service.
The two countries also had a formal military alliance, but Moscow decided against giving China the technology for nuclear arms.
SINO-SOVIET SPLIT
But there were points of friction, especially after the death of Stalin.
In 1956, then-Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev condemned Stalin's "cult of personality" in an address to Communist Party members later known as the "secret speech." Mao, who had modeled himself on the former Soviet leader, took it personally.
When Mao decided to shell two outlying islands of Taiwan held by the Nationalist Party he had defeated in the Chinese civil war, he did not warn Khrushchev. Khrushchev saw it as a betrayal of the alliance, Torigian said. In 1959, the Soviet Union remained neutral during a border conflict between China and India, which led China to feel that it was not getting enough support from its ally.
The relationship soured until the two countries broke off their alliance in 1961 in the Sino-Soviet Split.
They quickly became open rivals. Beijing blasted Moscow for "phony communism" and revisionism, or straying from the Marxist path. Soldiers clashed along their borders in China's northeast and the western region of Xinjiang.
US-CHINA-RUSSIA TRIANGLE
The Sino-Soviet Split left Beijing isolated, but set the stage for outreach to the United States. In 1972, the revolutionary communist state welcomed President Richard Nixon for a visit that paved the way for global recognition of Mao's government and for the U.S. and China to enter into a tacit alignment against Moscow.
The 1990s led to a rapprochement between China and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The two countries formally settled their border disputes.
In the years since, the world has changed greatly, as have the fortunes of the two countries. China is now the world's second-largest economy, while Russia's economy was stagnating long before its invasion of Ukraine last year. Today, it is China facing the U.S. in a strategic competition fueled by intense nationalism on both sides.
Once again, Moscow and Beijing are finding common ground. Under Xi Jinping, "repairing the damage and cultivating the relationship has gone much faster than it has ever before," Thornton, the former diplomat, said.
LEADERS SEE EYE TO EYE
Meanwhile, the similarities between the two leaders, as well as their personal relationship, has helped ties grow.
Both Xi and Vladimir Putin see Western attempts to spread democracy as an attempt to de-legitimize themselves, and they believe that authoritarian regimes are better for confronting the challenges of the modern world. Russia supplies energy and China exports manufactured goods to Russia.
And while some analysts and commentators have started saying that China is now the senior partner in the relationship, given the history, it's not necessarily how that's viewed in China.
Russia's hold over China is not only historical, but also cultural. Students read translated Russian stories and poems in their literature classes, while many educated Chinese of an older generation learned Russian instead of English.
"Many Chinese people, including elites, have not yet realized the historic reversal of China's comprehensive national strength compared to Russia," wrote Feng Yujun, a prominent Russia scholar at Shanghai's Fudan University, in an article published last month that was shared widely. Feng declined to be interviewed.
"Although China's national strength is now ten times that of Russia, the biggest challenge is that many Chinese people are still subservient to Russia ideologically," he wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Canadian hemp company imports seeds from Ukraine despite war
Despite the ongoing war, a friendship built in Ukraine allowed an Alberta company to import hemp seeds to Canada in the hopes of growing the plant to produce a desired fibre.
Canada
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking says fishing boat needed stability test
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.
-
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Montreal bridge to be lit blue and green in bid to protect migrating birds
Montreal's Champlain Bridge will be lit up using only blue and green lights to help birds during migration this spring.
-
Canadian hemp company imports seeds from Ukraine despite war
Despite the ongoing war, a friendship built in Ukraine allowed an Alberta company to import hemp seeds to Canada in the hopes of growing the plant to produce a desired fibre.
World
-
119K people hurt by riot-control weapons since 2015: report
More than 119,000 people have been injured by tear gas and other chemical irritants around the world since 2015 and some 2,000 suffered injuries from 'less lethal' impact projectiles, according to a report released Wednesday.
-
Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan
Islamic authorities in Indonesia said the first day of Ramadan will begin Thursday, as millions of faithful in the world's most-populous Muslim-majority country began marking the holy month with fasting and prayers.
-
Macron wants French pension plan implemented by end of year
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that the pension bill that he pushed through without a vote in parliament needs to be implemented by the 'end of the year.'
-
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.
-
Boris Johnson faces high-stakes grilling over 'partygate'
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson began testifying on Wednesday to a crucial hearing on whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties.
-
Spain's Vox party fails in government no-confidence motion
Spain's parliament dismissed an attempt by the far-right Vox party to topple the governing leftist coalition on Wednesday, voting overwhelmingly against a no-confidence motion brought against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government.
Politics
-
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
-
Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy
President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
-
Trudeau's top aide Telford to testify, amid Hill drama over foreign interference
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Health
-
Canada's stockpile of ventilators up from 500 to 27,000 after push to procure them
Canada's race to procure ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the early days of the pandemic had researchers, scientists, industry and a notable astrophysicist working 'night and day' to design machines that could be quickly manufactured domestically.
-
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
-
Superbug fungus cases in U.S. rose dramatically during pandemic
U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus Candida auris tripled over just three years, and researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely partly to blame. More than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space
Two organic compounds essential for living organisms have been found in samples retrieved from the asteroid Ryugu, buttressing the notion that some ingredients crucial for the advent of life arrived on Earth aboard rocks from space billions of years ago.
-
Montreal bridge to be lit blue and green in bid to protect migrating birds
Montreal's Champlain Bridge will be lit up using only blue and green lights to help birds during migration this spring.
-
Take hard line on Canada's digital tax, online laws, tech associations urge Biden
A high-tech industry coalition in the United States is urging President Joe Biden to take a hard line against Canada's approach to digital services. The group says the proposed digital services tax unfairly targets U.S. companies and is offside with international efforts to establish a global standard.
Entertainment
-
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
-
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story 'BS' at trial
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision 'utter B.S.' on Tuesday during the trial's opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court, and tried to shield herself from photographers' view with a notebook.
Business
-
Wall Street holds steady ahead of U.S. Fed decision on rates
Stocks are holding steady Wednesday as Wall Street bides its time until the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement in the afternoon about whether it will tighten the screws further on the economy.
-
Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing
The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.
-
Federal minimum wage rising to $16.65 per hour on April 1
The federal minimum wage is rising to $16.65 per hour on April 1, up from $15.55.
Lifestyle
-
This artist makes his own ink from nature, here's how
Toronto business owner Jason Logan makes ink from natural products that he forages himself -- a practice that is centuries old.
-
Ai Weiwei recreates Monet's water lilies using 650,000 Lego pieces
When Ai Weiwei opens his new show in April, visitors will encounter a familiar scene at London's Design Museum: Claude Monet's famed water lilies. But the monumental recreation is made from the studs of Lego bricks — a whopping 650,000 of them.
-
New Brunswick man shares unlikely, heartwarming friendship with squirrel
An animal rescue situation has turned into a unique friendship for a New Brunswick man and his new friend Peanut, a grey squirrel.
Sports
-
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks' 2 title teams, dies at 80
Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports' most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.
-
Undefeated Switzerland edges Canada 7-6 at world women's curling championship
Three-time defending champion Switzerland remained undefeated at the women's world curling championship with a 7-6 win over Canada in Tuesday's afternoon draw.
-
Women's Sweet 16 features new format and historic field
The NCAA changed its setup for the women's tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville -- a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina -- will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.
Autos
-
U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-litre supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
-
Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.