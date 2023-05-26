Cardinal blasts vendettas, 'plots against me' in Vatican financial trial

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Cardinal Angelo Becciu meets the media during press conference in Rome. Italian police searched the offices of a Sardinian charity and diocese on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on behalf of Vatican prosecutors who are investigating a once-powerful Holy See cardinal on alleged embezzlement charges. Lawyers for Cardinal Angelo Becciu said in a statement that any and all documentation seized would only serve to “confirm the absolute correctness of the behavior” of Becciu, the charity and the diocese of Ozieri. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Cardinal Angelo Becciu meets the media during press conference in Rome. Italian police searched the offices of a Sardinian charity and diocese on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on behalf of Vatican prosecutors who are investigating a once-powerful Holy See cardinal on alleged embezzlement charges. Lawyers for Cardinal Angelo Becciu said in a statement that any and all documentation seized would only serve to “confirm the absolute correctness of the behavior” of Becciu, the charity and the diocese of Ozieri. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social