OTTAWA -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has signed on to an updated text of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement on behalf of Canada at a ceremony in Mexico City.

The agreement on the updated deal was reached between Canada, the U.S, and Mexico, and comes after U.S. Democrats secured adjustments to the deal, paving the way for the new United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement to finally be ratified.

This brings the deal the closest it has been to the finish line since the leaders of all three countries first signed on last November on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

A trilateral meeting and signing ceremony on the finalized revised agreement took place in Mexico’s capital on Tuesday afternoon and it featured Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico's Undersecretary for North America, Jesús Seade.

Speaking at the ceremony Freeland said the amendments were reached after a sometimes long and arduous negotiation process, and “will make NAFTA better.”

“Canada has worked hard to defend the interests and values of Canadians, and our three countries have worked very hard together to modernize NAFTA and to maintain key provisions that provide stability, predictability, and rules-based trade for North American consumers and businesses. And, we have accomplished it together, at a moment when around the world it is increasingly difficult to get trade deals done,” Freeland said.

Freeland — who despite no longer being foreign affairs minister has retained the responsibility for the Canada-U.S. file in part to see the trilateral trade deal through to its conclusion — is set to hold a media availability at 5:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday morning in D.C. that her party has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to support changes to the language of the trilateral trade deal — first reached in September 2018 — after there had been little progress in moving the renegotiated deal ahead, despite U.S. President Donald Trump touting it as a win.

The adjustments made after negotiations between the Democrats and Lighthizer’s team are not just side letter amendments, rather the original deal has been opened up and the language within it changed.

This means that Mexico, which was the only country of the three to have already ratified the deal, will need to revisit that process. In the U.S. and Canada, the path now appears clear to move forward with passing the agreement through their respective legislative bodies.

The Democrats had made their support — essential to see what’s known in the U.S. as USMCA, move through the U.S. House of Representatives given their majority — contingent on changes being made.

While a final copy of the updated text has not yet been made public, the text of the deal first signed on to by the three countries has been amended in several ways.

The updates include closing enforcement loopholes, including to Mexico’s labour compliance; removing some and inserting new language around the trade pact’s state-to-state dispute resolution settlement system; including strong language and rules around environmental protections; makes adjustments automotive rules of origin; as well as changes related to intellectual property protections for biologic and prescription drugs that Freeland says will keep advanced medicines affordable.

“We like all the changes. Literally all of them,” said one Canadian source speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Pelosi has called the update a “victory for America’s workers,” and she credited several lawmakers, including Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who visited Canada to talk ratification with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month as being integral in getting the Democrats to a “yes.”

Neal told reporters that the updates are “transformative” and that he went into the negotiations not expecting to get as far as they did.

In his statement on the agreement, Lighthizer thanked Trump for his leadership and said that after working with both Republicans and Democrats, as well as other stakeholders, the deal “will be the model for American trade deals going forward.”

In late November Freeland travelled to D.C. to meet with her counterparts after it appeared that the Democrats and the U.S. administration were very close to concluding negotiations on adjustments to the new NAFTA. Since then she has remained in regular contact with her Mexican and American counterparts.

In order for the deal to come into effect all three countries need to ratify it. Pelosi has indicated they’d like to move on passing the deal before the scheduled Dec. 20 end of their session of Congress, even though they introduced articles of impeachment against Trump today.

The bill to ratify the deal in Canada has yet to be put on notice in the House of Commons by the Liberals, so the runway to see it tabled, let alone advanced before Parliament adjourns for the year, is limited, unless the sitting gets extended.

After the initial renegotiated deal was announced there was pushback from various industry groups and the opposition parties, who thought Canada capitulated on certain aspects, so it remains to be seen what domestic reaction there will be to the updated text.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole said Tuesday that while his party supported the previous agreement that was before Parliament last session, they have to see how substantive the changes made are before endorsing the revised deal. He said he hopes parliament will have time to study and debate the updated deal.

Last October Trudeau and Freeland heralded the deal—first updated after 25 years—as a preservation of many aspects of the original NAFTA, but also a deal that stabilized and modernized the trade relationship for the realities of the times.

With files from CTV News' Glen McGregor, Michel Boyer, and Richard Madan.