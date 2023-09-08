Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, according to a new ranking conducted by U.S. News., communications company WPP and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
In its “2023 Best Countries rankings”, U.S. News analyzed various factors, ranging from a country's military and economic prowess to the quality of life experienced by its residents. This evaluation involves 87 countries and was based on responses gathered from more than 17,000 global citizens.
Respondents were also asked to associate countries with various qualities across ten subrankings, including power, cultural influence, heritage, and social impact. The scores from these associations were used to create a list of the world's top countries, along with nearly 100 other distinct rankings.
In this year's rankings, Canada has taken the second spot, surpassing Germany, thanks to its outstanding performance in agility, according to the report. However, it still trails behind Switzerland as the best country in the world in 2023.
Canada has also secured positions in the top five in three additional subrankings, including quality of life. Additionally, the country excels by claiming first place in various attributes, including racial equity.
Switzerland continues to hold its position as the best country in the world for the second consecutive year and the sixth time overall.
This small European nation has outperformed in the "Open for Business" subranking, showcasing its strong economic prowess. Switzerland maintains its place in the top 10 in four other subrankings, while also securing the first position in the attribute related to perceptions of a country's safety.
Sweden has secured the No. 3 spot, making an impressive leap of two positions from its No. 5 ranking in 2022.
Sweden's exceptional performance includes claiming the No. 1 position in two subrankings including social purpose and quality of life. The country also maintains a strong presence in the top 10 in three other subrankings.
Following Sweden, Australia secured the fourth spot, marking a significant improvement of three positions compared to the previous year's rankings.
Canada’s neighbour, the United States, holds the fifth position, representing a slight drop compared to its 2022 ranking. The U.S. secured the top spot in three crucial subrankings: entrepreneurship, power, and agility.
THESE ARE THE 25 BEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD IN 2023, ACCORDING TO U.S. NEWS:
1. Switzerland
2. Canada
3. Sweden
4. Australia
5. United States
6. Japan
7. Germany
8. New Zealand
9. United Kingdom
10. Netherlands
11. Norway
12. France
13. Denmark
14. Finland
15. Italy
16. Singapore
17. Spain
18. Belgium
19. United Arab Emirates
20. China
21. South Korea
22. Austria
23. Ireland
24. Luxembourg
25. Portugal
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
