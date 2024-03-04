Cambodia defends family relocations around the famous Angkor Wat temple complex

The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
Cambodia is rejecting allegations it violated international law by evicting people living around its famous Angkor Wat temple complex, saying in a report to UNESCO released Monday that it was only relocating squatters and not residents of more than 100 traditional villages.
The UN cultural agency had demanded a response from Cambodian authorities in November after a scathing report from Amnesty International claimed that thousands of families, some that had lived in the area for "several generations," were being forcibly evicted from around the World Heritage Site as Cambodia seeks to develop the area for tourism.
Amnesty questioned Cambodia's assertion that the families were being voluntarily relocated, citing interviews with people who said they had been forced out, while maintaining that resettlement sites lacked adequate water, sanitation and other facilities, and criticizing UNESCO for failing to challenge Cambodian authorities.
Paris-based UNESCO responded that it was "deeply concerned about the allegations" and ordered Cambodia to report on the state of conservation at the Angkor site about a year earlier than previously planned, while urging "them to ensure that any relocation is voluntary."
The Angkor site sprawls across some 400 square kilometres (155 square miles), containing the ruins of Khmer Empire capitals from the 9th to the 15th centuries, including the temple of Angkor Wat. UNESCO calls it one of the most important archaeological sites in Southeast Asia, and it is critical to Cambodia's tourism industry.
In its report to UNESCO, Cambodia argued it was only moving people involved in the "illegal occupation of heritage land," and not those identified by UNESCO as inhabitants of traditional villages shortly after the Angkor complex's inscription in 1992 as a World Heritage Site.
"At the Angkor heritage site there are 112 villages where people have been living for generations, but there are squatters who have been coming in, and these squatters are the people who are being relocated, not the people living in the traditional villages," Long Kosal, spokesperson for the Cambodian government body in charge of the Angkor Wat site, told The Associated Press by telephone.
"The people in the villages are part of our heritage; that is why we call Angkor a living heritage site."
Amnesty said, however, that it appears Cambodian authorities have decided to "cherry-pick" what details were included in their new report, and that it remained extremely unclear who could be considered part of the 112 villages.
"It was never made clear to the families who those families were ... and therefore who would ultimately have to leave and who would get to stay," said Montse Ferrer, the head of Amnesty's research team investigating the Angkor Wat resettlements.
"So fast forward to now, that confusion remains on the books," she said, speaking from Geneva.
She said several families relocated told Amnesty that they had been living around the Angkor Wat site for generations, and had not wanted to leave their homes. She added that their research found that very few people had been resettled "voluntarily," as Amnesty would define it, with many being threatened or otherwise coerced.
Amnesty said the threats came from the highest levels, noting in its November report a speech from former Prime Minister Hun Sen in which he said people "must either leave the Angkor site soon and receive some form of compensation or be evicted at a later time and receive nothing."
Hun Sen's son, Hun Manet, was elected to succeed him last year and has continued the policies, reiterating the official Cambodian government line that Angkor risked losing its World Heritage status if the families were not relocated.
UNESCO in November, however, emphasized that it has " always categorically rejected the use of forced evictions," and "that at no point did it request, support or participate in the program."
The agency refused to comment on Cambodia's new submission, saying that it still needed to be analyzed by its experts, but that it "stands by its previous statement regarding the situation in Angkor."
In October, Cambodia opened the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, the country's biggest, to serve as a gateway to the site with a capacity of 7 million passengers a year.
Cambodia began moving people from the site in 2022. To date about half of an estimated 10,000 families have already been relocated, primarily to a vast new settlement known as Run Ta Ek, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from the Angkor Wat site.
New arrivals were given small plots of land, a two-month supply of canned food and rice, a tarpaulin and 30 sheets of corrugated metal to use to build a home, according to Amnesty's findings.
Conditions have improved as authorities have added much of the necessary infrastructure to support the settlement, Ferrer said, but they still have not addressed the debt incurred by many in building their new homes nor the loss of income suffered by moving them.
"They were given a plot of land, that's great, but what about everything else they lost?" she said.
During a visit to Run Ta Ek in December, Prime Minister Hun Manet referenced Amnesty's allegations that Cambodia was responsible for human rights abuses, saying improvements were being made rapidly and that "you should come and see for yourself within a year."
In its report to UNESCO, Cambodian authorities highlighted the fact that the people relocated were now landowners.
"They now have the status of villagers, equal to that of the traditional endogenous population settled in the Angkor zone for generations," the report said.
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
The Quebec government says it will now allow people who are trans, non-binary or who do not identify as female or male to mark their sex as 'X' on their official documents.
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.
Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Authorities have ordered a nighttime curfew in an attempt to regain control of Haiti's streets after an explosion of violence during the weekend, including gunmen from gangs overrunning the country's two biggest prisons and freeing their inmates.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
A bill to enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French constitution goes to a historic vote on Monday, as lawmakers gather for a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel's wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
The co-founders of a company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, who raised concerns about the process for doling out government contracts and instigated probes into the ArriveCan app controversy, says the federal government's contracting process is 'absolutely not' giving Canadian taxpayers value for their money.
The B.C. government is introducing a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – with the highest incentives going to those willing to work in the north.
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
The European Union levelled its first antitrust penalty against Apple on Monday, fining the U.S. tech giant nearly US$2 billion for breaking the bloc's competition laws by unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics on Sunday following nine days in which scores of competitors faced volatile weather and painful sea urchin spines.
The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.