World

    • Bus carrying Easter worshippers falls off cliff killing 45 people in South Africa

    In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2009 file photo, an aerial view of Table mountain, left, that form's the back drop of Cape Town city, in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam, File) In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2009 file photo, an aerial view of Table mountain, left, that form's the back drop of Cape Town city, in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam, File)
    Share

    Dozens of worshippers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference plunged off a cliff in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday.

    The crash claimed the lives of 45 people and one is seriously injured, the country’s transport department said in a statement.

    The sole survivor is an eight-year-old girl who has been airlifted to hospital.

    According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the passengers were pilgrims travelling from Gaborone - the capital city of neighbouring country Botswana - to a church for an Easter conference.

    The crash happened in the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken. The bus reportedly caught fire after falling.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    In a statement, the province’s transport department said that “according to reports, the driver lost control and the bus fell onto a rocky surface, some 50 metres under the bridge and caught fire.”

    Efforts are ongoing to recover the bodies of the passengers who were killed, according to the statement.

    “Some bodies burned beyond recognition,” the local department said. Others are “trapped inside the debris and others [are] scattered on the scene,” it added.

    South African Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the government would repatriate the bodies to Botswana, the broadcaster said.

    “I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” Chikunga said in a statement.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    The-CNN-Wire
    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News