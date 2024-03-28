Bus carrying Easter worshippers falls off cliff killing 45 people in South Africa

Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Dozens of worshippers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference plunged off a cliff in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday.
The crash claimed the lives of 45 people and one is seriously injured, the country’s transport department said in a statement.
The sole survivor is an eight-year-old girl who has been airlifted to hospital.
According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the passengers were pilgrims travelling from Gaborone - the capital city of neighbouring country Botswana - to a church for an Easter conference.
The crash happened in the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken. The bus reportedly caught fire after falling.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
In a statement, the province’s transport department said that “according to reports, the driver lost control and the bus fell onto a rocky surface, some 50 metres under the bridge and caught fire.”
Efforts are ongoing to recover the bodies of the passengers who were killed, according to the statement.
“Some bodies burned beyond recognition,” the local department said. Others are “trapped inside the debris and others [are] scattered on the scene,” it added.
South African Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the government would repatriate the bodies to Botswana, the broadcaster said.
“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” Chikunga said in a statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Canadians will be missing out on a sweet new partnership between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme, which will see doughnuts available at McDonald's locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel, saying it used the weapons against civilian targets for the first time Thursday in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before that killed nine, including what the group said were several paramedics.
Dozens of worshippers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference apparently 'lost control' and 'plunged' off a cliff in South Africa's Limpopo province on Thursday, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that gunmen who killed more than 140 people at a concert last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists,' an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
A French high school student is being sued by the government for falsely accusing her former principal of assaulting her after he made her remove her headscarf on school premises, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Companies that already offer ways to allow rent payments to count toward credit scores are welcoming the plan by the federal government to make the practice more widespread.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Dengue is surging across the Americas early this year from Puerto Rico to Brazil, with 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease reported so far, health officials said Thursday.
British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama 'Oppenheimer,' will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
Meta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he deserved to be ejected for his actions less than four minutes into his team's game against the Orlando Magic.
Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds (US$11.4 million).
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
There has been a "troubling" increase in reported purse-snatching robberies in Richmond, B.C., over recent weeks, according to the RCMP.
Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation after someone allegedly shot and damaged a home.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
The suspect accused of murdering six people at an Ottawa home is scheduled to appeared in court on Thursday.
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
A woman has been charged after several buildings, including places of worship, businesses and schools on Montreal's South Shore, were spray painted with swastikas and racist graffiti in recent weeks.
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
As the cost of living continues to rise, Alberta seniors will receive some relief in the form of discounts on personal registry services like driver's licences and vehicle registrations.
An Edmonton man is $5 million richer thanks to his Lotto 6/49 win on March 2.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
Winnipeg police are investigating a threat at the law courts building downtown Thursday afternoon.
One Manitoba man is reminding drivers to stay safe on the highway after surviving a dangerous crash last week.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
The union representing elementary school teachers in Waterloo Region is urging the public school board to let students out early out on April 8 for the solar eclipse.
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an officer discharged a blunt impact projectile firearm at a teenager during a domestic incident in west London.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
A young driver faces several charges after crashing into a light pole in Caledon, police say.
A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
Students and staff at FJ. Brennan Catholic High School observed Holy Thursday by hosting their annual Caritas Day of Service.
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Provincial police have launched their regular long weekend safety campaign – focusing on the importance of buckling up.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.