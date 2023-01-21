Buckingham Palace releases more details on coronation of King Charles III

Buckingham Palace has released new details on the coronation of King Charles III that will take place over three days in May.

The coronation of King Charles III, alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will occur on the morning of May 6 at Westminster Abbey under the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Windsor Castle will host a coronation concert broadcast live on May 7, with thousands of free tickets made available through a national ballot process.

Other events include "Coronation Big Lunches" on May 7, where communities are invited to come together for food and celebration, as well as "The Big Help Out" on May 8, described as an effort to encourage people to volunteer.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.