British police assessing information from BBC over claim a presenter paid a teen for explicit photos

A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, on July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, on July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social