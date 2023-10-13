Breaking news updates on Day 7 of the Israel-Hamas war

Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.

Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory's only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to visit on Friday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7.

Here's what's happening on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war:

UN AID CHIEF CRITICIZES ISRAEL'S EVACUATION ORDER

CAIRO -- Martin Griffiths, the United Nations undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, publicly criticized Israel's evacuation order, suggesting that it was completely unviable.

"How are 1.1 million people supposed to move across a densely populated warzone in less than 24 hours?" he wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. "The noose around the civilian population in Gaza is tightening."

NORWAY TO DONATE US$6.4M IN HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT TO GAZA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The Norwegian foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, said Friday that Norway was donating 70 million kroner (US$6.4 million) in humanitarian support to Gaza, citing the "terrible images and tragic stories."

"The suffering and scale of destruction is enormous. The UN reports that almost 500 children were killed. This is completely unacceptable," Huitfeldt said in a statement.

The situation "gets worse hour by hour. It is extremely important that the civilian population receives food, medicine, water."

The money, which she said will be paid out as quickly as possible, will go to the United Nation's emergency aid agencies and Norwegian humanitarian organizations.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS ISRAEL, REITERATES SOLIDARITY WITH ISRAELIS

BERLIN -- Germany's foreign minister has visited southern Israel and declared that "we are all Israelis in these days."

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Netivot on Friday. They visited a house where three members of a family were killed by a rocket fired by Hamas.

Baerbock assured Cohen of Germany's "comprehensive solidarity."

She also met with relatives of German citizens kidnapped by Hamas.

WEST BANK DEATH TOLL RISES TO 44 WITH 9 PALESTINIANS KILLED FRIDAY

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Friday that 44 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with nine Palestinians killed today.

BIDEN TO SPEAK WITH FAMILIES OF U.S. HOSTAGES HELD BY HAMAS

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden told CBS' "60 Minutes" that he would speak Friday to families of U.S. hostages held by Hamas.

"They have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happening. Deeply," Biden said. "We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behaviour. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them."

The meeting is expected to take place virtually.

JAPAN TO EVACUATE ITS NATIONALS FROM ISRAEL ON SATURDAY

TOKYO -- Japan will send a charter flight to evacuate its nationals from Israel as the clashes between Israeli military and Hamas intensified, officials said Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the charter flight will transport evacuees from Israel's commercial airport of Tel Aviv to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The government is arranging the flight based on survey results that showed Japanese citizens in the region wanted to evacuate, Matsuno said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday it is preparing to dispatch a Self-Defense Force transport plane to nearby Djibouti in eastern Africa to have the aircraft on standby in case escalating conflict makes a charter flight difficult.

FLAGS IN COPENHAGEN TO FLY AT HALF-MAST ON SATURDAY

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Flags in Copenhagen will fly at half-mast on Saturday, the capital city's mayor said Friday, "to show the capital's sympathy for all civilian victims" in Israel.

Sophie Haestorp Andersen said "it is important" that "we show the people of Copenhagen that we stand together across all parties."

Denmark's Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard previously said that the Danish flag will be lowered Saturday on the parliament building, the ministries of defence, finance and foreign affairs following "the cynical terrorist attack in Israel."

HAMAS SAYS IT'S LAUNCHED 150 ROCKETS TOWARD ASHKELON AND SDEROT

JERUSALEM -- A Hamas official said Friday that Hamas had launched 150 rockets toward the southern cities of Ashkelon and Sderot. Israel's rescue service reported no major injuries.

3 MORE PALESTINIANS WERE KILLED IN THE WEST BANK, DEATH TOLLS RISES TO 39

JERUSALEM -- As tensions flare in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported Friday that two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli troops in Tulkarem and a third was shot dead in Nablus, bringing the death toll in the territory to 39 since the start of the war.

GERMAN PRESIDENT CALLS FRIDAY A 'DAY OF FEAR' FOR JEWS

BERLIN -- Germany's president has visited a synagogue to show his solidarity on what he called a "day of fear" for Jews.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke on Friday at the Fraenkelufer synagogue in Berlin, the first in the city where an official service took place in 1945 after the Holocaust.

Steinmeier was flanked by community members, including some holding posters depicting people missing in Israel.

He said that Hamas had called for violence against Jewish communities worldwide on Friday, "and this Friday is a day of fear for German Jews, as well."

He added: "So my place today is among you. At this time, I represent our whole nation at the side of our threatened compatriots, at the side of all Jews in Germany."

WHO SAYS FORCED EVACUATIONS WOULD BE A 'DEATH SENTENCE' FOR SOME HOSPITAL PATIENTS

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization says the forced evacuation of severely ill or badly injured people from hospitals in northern Gaza would amount to a "death sentence" for some.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva on Friday that the two major hospitals in northern Gaza have already exceeded their combined 760-bed capacity, and warned of a shortage of blood in hospital blood banks across Gaza. Furthermore, several medications are in short supply, including for diabetes, seizures and asthma, as well as painkillers and dialysis solution.

In general, "hospital corridors are overflowing. Dead bodies are piling up as there is no more space in morgues," he said.

Jasarevic said some patients -- many of whom are children -- were on life support systems like mechanical ventilators, "so moving those people is a death sentence. Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel."

BEDOUIN VILLAGE IN WEST BANK IS LATEST TO EVACUATE

JERUSALEM -- An entire Bedouin village in the West Bank packed up and evacuated their home Thursday, a leading Palestinian rights group said, amid a wave of violence from Jewish settlers that Palestinian residents say has escalated dramatically since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

With the evacuation of Wadi Seeq, six villages in the West Bank have entirely pulled up stakes since 2022. Dror Sadot, a spokesperson for the rights group Btselem, said that many more villages are in danger of leaving.

"The settlers are going crazy and receive active backing from the army, now more than ever before," said Rabbi Arik Ascherman, the executive director of Torah of Justice, an Israeli human rights non-profit.

Ascherman said that in recent days, Jewish settlers from nearby outposts descended from hilltop outposts to brutalize Palestinians in the village, even as they packed up.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

HEZBOLLAH'S DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL REITERATES SUPPORT FOR HAMAS

BEIRUT -- Hezbollah's deputy secretary general on Friday said that the Iran-backed militant group will be "on the lookout" following news that the United States and United Kingdom will send military barges to the Mediterranean Sea near Israel in its ongoing war with Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Naim Kassim reiterated Hezbollah's support for Hamas, and while the group has clashed with Israeli troops along the border for almost a week, the group has not declared its involvement in the war.

"Your battleships do not interest us, nor do your statements frighten us," Kassim said at a rally in a southern suburb in Beirut, Lebanon. "We as Hezbollah ... follow the steps of the enemy and have full preparedness. And when the time is right take action, we will do so."

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters waving Lebanese, Palestinian and Hezbollah flags chanted slogans supporting Gaza and "Death to Israel."

ABBAS SAYS DISPLACEMENT OF PALESTINIANS WOULD AMOUNT TO 'SECOND NAKBA'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is currently in Jordan, emphasized his "complete rejection" of displacing people from Gaza, saying it would amount to a "second Nakba," or catastrophe. That's the term Palestinians use to describe their mass displacement from what is now Israel during the 1948 Mideast war surrounding its creation, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out.

The fate of the refugees and their descendants, who now number nearly 6 million and are scattered across the Middle East, is one of the thorniest issues in the conflict.

EGYPTIAN NEWS OUTLET SAYS ISRAELI FORCES ATTACKED ITS CREW

CAIRO -- An Egyptian TV news station said Israeli forces attacked its crew in Jerusalem.

The state-owned Al-Qahera News, which is close to security agencies, said some Israeli forces pointed their weapons at its crew filming the firing of sound bombs on Palestinians in the holy city.

The station said Israeli troops forced them to leave the area.

FIRST ROUND OF HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA ARRIVES IN EGYPT, TURKISH GROUP SAYS

ISTANBUL -- The Turkish Red Crescent said Friday that its first planeload of aid for Gaza had arrived in Egypt.

The organization included photographs in a social media post of a cargo plane being unloaded at El Arish airport, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Gazan border.

TURKIYE IS ATTEMPTING TO SEND AID TO GAZA, ERDOGAN'S OFFICE SAYS

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkiye is attempting to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned human rights violations against civilians, his office said.

In a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan discussed efforts for peace "that are increasing in intensity day by day," according to a statement on social media from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan told Macron that "especially western countries should take steps to reduce tension and keep away from efforts that do not serve peace," the statement added.

ROMANIA CONFIRMS DEATHS OF 2 ROMANIAN-ISRAELI CITIZENS

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that two dual Romanian-Israeli citizens have died since Hamas launched its attacks against Israel a week ago.

The ministry said that the Israeli authorities confirmed the death of the second citizen on Friday, a day after they were reported missing by family members. The ministry had confirmed the death of the first person on Monday and said both of those who have died resided in Israel.

The ministry sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed its "firm condemnation of terrorism in all its forms."

CZECH EVACUATION FLIGHTS FROM ISRAEL RETURN 228 CITIZENS HOME

PRAGUE -- The Czech Foreign Ministry said Friday the country has completed evacuation flights of its citizens from Israel, which is at war following the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

A total of six flights transported 228 people between the ages of several months to 93 years in what was "one of the most logistically demanding events," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Czech diplomats still remain in Israel, the ministry said.

The Czech government planes also transported, from Prague to Israel, 73 Israeli nationals who wanted to return home to help their country.

The Czechs offered the flights to the Israelis at the request of the Israeli side.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTER RENEWS PLEA FOR AID FROM INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Minister of Health on Friday again pleaded for aid from the international community to assist hospitals in Gaza Strip.

"For the seventh day, we renew our urgent appeals to all countries of the world, human rights, humanitarian and health organizations, emphasizing the necessity of providing immediate health support to the hospitals in the Gaza Strip," said the minister, Mai Al-Kalla.

As Israeli airstrikes rain overhead in Gaza, hospitals say they are nearly out of fuel to keep their generators running. The hospitals are at capacity, and medics say they have run out of places to store dead bodies.

SCOTLAND'S LEADER SAYS GAZA EVACUATION ORDER WILL HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES

LONDON -- Scotland's leader, First Minister Humza Yousaf, has urged the international community to help civilians in Gaza, and shared a video from his mother-in-law, who is trapped in the territory with her husband.

In the clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Elizabeth El-Nakla says "everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are" in the southern half of the strip after Israel's order to evacuate the north.

"One million people, no food, no water -- and still they're bombing them as they're leaving," she said.

El-Nakla, a retired nurse from Dundee in Scotland, was visiting relatives in Gaza with her husband Maged when Hamas attacked Israel, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians and prompting a huge military response.

They are the parents of Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Akla.

Writing earlier on X, Yousaf said the evacuation order would have "devastating human consequences."

He said: "The international community must step up and demand an end to collective punishment. Enough. There can be no justification for the death of innocent men, women & children."

GAZA'S HOSPITALS CANNOT EVACUATE THEIR WOUNDED, HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS

BAGHDAD -- It was not possible to evacuate the many wounded from Gaza's hospitals, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said Friday, and hospital staff would not heed Israel's evacuation warning.

"These warnings are a violation of international law and the fourth Geneva Convention, which stipulates ensuring the continuity of health services," he said. "We have a duty and a humanitarian mission, and we cannot evacuate hospitals and leave the wounded and sick to die."

"The illegal warnings are considered killing of patients and we cannot be part of this killing," he said in comments to The Associated Press.

ISRAELI MILITARY DENIES KILLING HOSTAGES HELD BY HAMAS

BEIRUT -- Top Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari denied that they have killed hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

"We have our own information and do not believe the lies of Hamas. We have verified information that reaches us," Hagari said in an interview on Al Jazeera Arabic television. He denied that Israel has targeted civilian infrastructure, saying Hamas used hospitals and United Nations buildings as command centres by digging tunnels.

He renewed calls for Palestinians in Gaza to flee southward to Wadi Gaza.

"We will follow your movement. We are not targeting you when you head towards the south," he said, addressing Gaza residents. "We know that Hamas is obstructing the roads to the south."

MUSLIM COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD ARE STAGING PROTESTS AFTER FRIDAY PRAYERS

Protests were staged after Friday prayers in Muslim communities around the world -- including Sri Lanka, Indian-controlled Kashmir and Baghdad -- condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza and showing support for Palestinians in the wake of the deadly surprise attack launched in southern Israel by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

In the cold desert region of Ladakh's Kargil district, thousands marched in the main town while raising slogans against Israel and the United States.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Friday in Tahrir Square in the centre of Baghdad, and similar protests are expected in Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries following afternoon prayers.

The protests come as Israel appears to be gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza. Israel's military delivered sweeping evacuation orders for almost half of Gaza's 2.3 million people Friday, according to UN agencies.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in Tehran staged a rally in support of Palestinians. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups in the region like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

HEZBOLLAH LEGISLATOR SAYS THEY HAVE MAINTAINED DETERRENCE WITH ISRAEL DESPITE CLASHES

BEIRUT -- Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said that the deterrence between the militant group and Israel has been maintained since a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a draw, despite clashes over the past week.

Fadlallah's comments came minutes after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held separate meetings with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and key ally Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon's caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari said the Lebanese government is committed to supporting the Palestinians in Gaza but maintaining calm along the southern border with Israel to avoid a new war.

"At the same time, the government will study the possibility of being ready for -- God forbid -- a deterioration of the situation," Makari said.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged shelling since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel almost one week ago, but the clashes have remained limited and contained thus far.

COPENHAGEN'S MAIN SYNAGOGUE CANCELS EVENT, INSTEAD HOLDS EVENT FOR VICTIMS IN ISRAEL

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The main synagogue in Copenhagen cancelled Friday's planned open-doors event that is part of the annual Culture Night where museums, government agencies, associations and shops are open all evening, saying "in the current situation, we will unfortunately have to prioritize the tasks differently. We hope for your understanding."

In a separate statement, the synagogue said it would hold "a solemnity for the victims of terror in Israel" on Saturday. Denmark's Queen Margrethe is scheduled to participate. The service also will include speeches by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, among others.

HUNGARIAN POLICE BAN A PLANNED PALESTINIAN SOLIDARITY DEMONSTRATION

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungarian police banned a Palestinian solidarity demonstration planned for Friday in the capital, Budapest, saying it "would directly endanger public safety and public order."

In a post on Facebook, the Budapest Police Headquarters said that participation in the rally, which aimed to bring together supporters of the Palestinian territories to "stand with Gaza and its brave people," would result in "sanctions."

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with state radio that there were "sympathy protests with terrorists" across Europe, but that his government would not allow any pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

ISRAEL-LEBANON BORDER TOWNS ARE QUIET AS ARMIES PREPARE FOR A POSSIBLE ESCALATION

KFAR KILA, Lebanon -- An eerie quiet prevailed Friday in south Lebanon and northern Israel in the wake of Israel's call for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza City ahead of an expected ground invasion. Many analysts believe a ground invasion could be the catalyst for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally with a much larger arsenal, to enter the war.

The Lebanese army had beefed up its troops at the Lebanese-Israeli border on Friday as Hamas and Hezbollah called for rallies in many cities in Lebanon. Military vehicles patrolled near the separation wall in the Kfar Kila border town and many new checkpoints were erected on the roads leading to the border with Israel.

The Israeli town of Metula appeared like a ghost town from the Lebanese side, with no civilians in the streets while some Israeli army units appeared to be methodically searching the houses.

ISRAEL SAYS AN EMBASSY EMPLOYEE IN BEIJING IS HOSPITALIZED AFTER AN ATTACK

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli Foreign Ministry says an employee at its embassy in Beijing has been attacked and is now hospitalized.

There were few details regarding the attack in the Chinese capital. In a message sent to journalists, the ministry said its officials were trying to confirm the details of the attack.

China did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

Israel has been critical of China's initial government statement following Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR REGIONAL TALKS TO KEEP VIOLENCE IN GAZA FROM SPREADING

BEIRUT -- Iran's foreign minister says the aim of his visit to Beirut is to preserve security in Lebanon amid regional tensions.

Hossein Amirabdollahian called in comments after meeting caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut for leaders of the region to hold a meeting in order to discuss the situation.

He warned that the violence in Gaza could spread to the region if Israel does not stop "the destructive war against the Gaza Strip." He added that what Hamas did over the weekend was in response to the policies of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.