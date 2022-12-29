Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

Brazil's Marina Silva, a former environment minister, attends a session at the Brazil Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 12, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva named Silva as environment minister for his incoming government, indicating he will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Brazil's Marina Silva, a former environment minister, attends a session at the Brazil Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 12, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva named Silva as environment minister for his incoming government, indicating he will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

  Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

    Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday named Amazon defender Marina Silva as environment minister for his incoming government, indicating he will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.

