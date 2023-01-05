Biden to migrants: 'Do not just show up at the border'

U.S. President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) U.S. President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social