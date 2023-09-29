Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst
As a U.S. presidential candidate in 2019, Joe Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia "pay the price, and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are" over the killing of Washington Post reporter and Saudi Arabia critic, Jamal Khashoggi.
However, in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential campaign, President Biden was roundly criticized by human rights activists for meeting with Saudi prince and heir to the throne, Muhammad Bin Salman. The infamous fist-bump between the U.S. Commander-in-Chief and the mastermind behind the killing of the noted journalist suggested Saudi Arabia’s “pariah” status was nothing more than campaign rhetoric.
Since that moment, President Biden has continued to pay a political price for his acquiescence to Riyadh over the vile butchery enacted on a U.S. citizen. Now, it is deja vu all over again, and President Biden stands at the precipice with a chance to get it right. This time, he can stare down a grave injustice by standing side-by-side with the United State’s most ardent ally and neighbour to the north.
Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, inflamed tensions with recent accusations that the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader and outspoken critic of the Modi regime, was carried out by individuals with ties to India’s prime minister. Trudeau told the House of Commons that investigators were pursuing “credible allegations” linking Niijar’s killing to agents of the Indian government.
In the aftermath of this stunning claim by Trudeau, tensions have ratcheted up between the two countries. The expulsion of diplomats; counterclaims and accusations; as well as snubs and personal attacks have ensued. The imbroglio has ensnared multiple nations including the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Several members of the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing network that includes the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, raised the June killing with Prime Minister Modi. Still, the growing conflict places the United States in a foreign policy vice grip.
Canada is one of the United States’ largest trading partners and the neighbouring states have enjoyed a more than centuries-old alliance. Just recently, the Canadian government hosted the Bidens during an official state visit. Alternatively, President Biden has been making equally grand and spectacular overtures to India including hosting PM Modi with an official state visit in Washington. India’s growing population and rising GDP are attractive to the Biden administration. The White House envisions a relationship where New Delhi is an effective counterweight to Beijing.
U.S. President Joe Biden is officially welcomed to the G20 Summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Much is at stake and Washington runs the risk of alienating a growing economic power and potential partnership that could tip the balance in its ongoing Cold War with Beijing. Nevertheless, the Nijjar killing provides Biden with an opening. The opportunity to restore U.S. moral authority and credibility as a beacon for human rights should prove too tempting to overlook. The democracies of the West have historically stood as a bulwark against authoritarian regimes across the globe. Taking a stand against this latest alleged violation of national sovereignty sends a clear message that Western powers will not be blinded by the lure of economic gain.
India’s ruling party has long expressed deep misgivings about the proliferation of Sikh separatists in Canada. Their outspoken calls for independence has been a constant source of tension between Ottawa and New Delhi. In March, Modi’s government summoned the Canadian high commissioner, its top diplomat in the country, to complain about Sikh independence protests in Canada. The brazen killing of a Sikh separatist leader months later has now led to a standoff with no end in sight.
The sovereignty of nation-states is sacrosanct. International agreements and boundaries are enacted and erected to ensure the protection and security of citizens within their respective borders. If this extrajudicial killing is proven to have ties to New Delhi, it tears at the fabric of the very sovereignty of the Canadian government and its people. In fact, in many ways it can be seen as tantamount to war. Therefore, Justin Trudeau must respond with the force, outrage, and strength equal to that meted out to an unsuspecting Canadian citizen.
INDIA'S GROWING POWER
No doubt, Trudeau and Biden are feeling tremendous pressure with every move in this high-stakes diplomatic showdown. India is rapidly becoming a rising power on many fronts. The South Asian nation has surpassed China in terms of population and its GDP is now greater than that of the United Kingdom.
New Delhi is exuding that strength in ways, big and small. Its recent hosting of the G20 is evidence of the growing influence wielded by the rising power. The suitors for various partnerships and agreements are long and many are hesitant to choose a side despite the growing concerns over Modi’s incessant crackdowns on the opposition. India’s rising financial might is shifting the geopolitics, making it increasingly difficult for global leaders, including Biden, to rally to Canada’s defence in any real and tangible way.
A recent BBC report described the situation in grim terms for Canada’s PM. “…Mr Trudeau has appeared to be left largely on his own as he goes toe to toe with India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with a population 35 times bigger than Canada's…perhaps the most deafening silence came from Canada's southern neighbour, the United States. The two countries are close allies, but the US did not speak up with outrage on Canada's behalf.”
The report goes on to quote Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute, describing the situation as “…a moment of weakness [for Trudeau].” As the prime minister stands isolated, alone, in the cold, President Biden should see his most steadfast ally not as weak or shut out but with resolve and resoluteness. This is Biden’s moment; to change the narrative; be the bulwark the West has always been. The neighbour to the north should not have to stand alone. Biden should meet the moment. A simple fist-bump is a good start.
Eric Ham is a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress. He served as a contributor to TheHill.com and The Washington Diplomat. He resides in Washington, DC.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Canada Post launches new stamps to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Saturday, Canada Post has released a series of new stamps to honour the survivors of residential schools.
Storm pounds New York City area, flooding subways and leading to abandoned vehicles on the FDR Drive
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of 'volunteer units' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of 'volunteer units' fighting in Ukraine, signalling the Kremlin's effort to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Movie reviews: 'The Creator' is a strikingly original, soulful sci-fi film
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Creator,' 'Flora and Son,' 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,' 'Saw X,' 'Reptile'
Canada
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
-
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote
The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.
-
Canada Post launches new stamps to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Saturday, Canada Post has released a series of new stamps to honour the survivors of residential schools.
-
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
World
-
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
-
Extremist attack kills at least 12 soldiers in Niger as jihadi violence increases post-coup
An attack by Islamic extremists in western Niger killed at least a dozen soldiers and wounded seven others, the West African nation's military junta said.
-
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's population has fled as separatist government plans to dissolve
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's original population has fled to Armenia, authorities said, as the region's separatist government said it would dissolve itself, and the unrecognized republic inside Azerbaijan would cease to exist by year's end after a three-decade bid for independence.
-
Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression
The Philippine president said Friday that his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
-
Oxford High School shooter will get life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
A teenager who killed four students at Michigan's Oxford High School will be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole, a judge said Friday.
-
Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman's mental state
A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said Friday.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
Although Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
-
Cyberattacks hit military, Parliament websites as India hacker group targets Canada
The federal government is coping with cyberattacks this week, as a hacker group in India claims it has sowed chaos in Ottawa, but Canada's signals-intelligence agency says the 'nuisance' attacks likely haven't put private information at risk.
Health
-
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
In the last few years, China's government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
-
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
The NFL didn't need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They'll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s rolled back the clock on Thursday as they were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame with a night chock full of good memories and even greater radio hits.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release July figures for real GDP today
Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
-
Peloton shares rise following a partnership with former foe Lululemon
The fitness companies announced a five-year "strategic global partnership," which involves Lululemon ditching its Mirror fitness hardware and Peloton reducing production of its private-label line of fitness clothing. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Millions take to China's railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID
Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday.
-
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Sports
-
Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put the U.S. in 4-0 hole
Europe gave the Americans a rude welcome and a harsh reminder why it has been 30 years since they last won the Ryder Cup away from home, sweeping the opening session for the first time before a delirious crowd at Marco Simone.
-
Russians allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris
Russians will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at next year's Paralympics in Paris after avoiding a full ban from the event following the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
Autos
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
United Autoworkers strikes spread to Chicago and Lansing as 7,000 more workers join the picket line
The United Auto Workers union says its two-week strike against Detroit automakers will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan.