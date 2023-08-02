Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths

ZHUOZHOU, China -

China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.

The city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning.

Chinese authorities say the torrential rains around Beijing destroyed roads, knocked out power and left at least 21 people dead and 26 missing.

Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities.

It's unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.