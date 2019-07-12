Baby herons, egrets rescued after tree splits in California
In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 photo provided by International Bird Rescue, rescued snowy heron chicks are cared for at the organization's facility in Fairfield, Calif. (International Bird Rescue via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 1:30AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sixteen baby herons and egrets have been rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland, hurling them from their nests to the pavement.
International Bird Rescue says it got a call Wednesday after a ficus tree that was serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell.
Rescuers took the snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons to the group's rescue centre in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fairfield.
Some of the chicks are only days old.
