Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh and 5 people are reported killed
Azerbaijan's forces rained artillery fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, and local officials reported at five civilians were killed and scores wounded in shelling around the breakaway region's capital. Authorities in Azerbaijan accused the other side of killing a civilian.
Ethnic Armenian authorities in the Caucasus Mountains region urged Azerbaijan to sit down for talks, but Azerbaijan's presidential administration said what it called the "anti-terrorist operation" will continue until "illegal Armenian military formations" surrender and the separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh dismantles itself.
The reports raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have faced off for more than three decades in a conflict over the mountainous territory. The most recent heavy fighting there occurred for six weeks in 2020.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry announced the start of the operation hours after four soldiers and two civilians died in land mine explosions in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The ministry did not immediately give details, but said front-line positions and military assets of Armenia's armed forces were being "incapacitated using high-precision weapons," and that only legitimate military targets were attacked.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry, however, denied its weapons or troops were in Nagorno-Karabakh and called reported sabotage and land mines in the region "a lie." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan charged that the main goal of Azerbaijan is to draw Armenia into hostilities.
Ethnic Armenian officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said in a statement that the region's capital of Stepanakert and other villages were "under intense shelling." Video from the city showed a damaged residential building with shattered windows and damaged cars nearby.
Nagorno-Karabakh health officials said five people were killed and 80 others, including 15 civilians, were hospitalized with injuries. According to the region's human rights ombudsman Geghan Stepanyan, one child was among those killed and at least eight of those injured were children.
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said Armenian forces fired at Shusha, a city in Nagorno-Karabakh under Azerbaijan's control, from large-caliber weapons, killing one civilian.
Neither claim could be independently verified.
Although Azerbaijan said the operation was limited to military targets, the Defense Ministry said "humanitarian corridors" had been created to evacuate the population.
Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think tank, said the military operation could be part of a plan by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to get ethnic Armenians to leave the area.
Although he said it was still early to assess, it could be "a kind of limited military action which will try to coerce thousands of Armenians to flee to Armenia. And then Aliyev can achieve his objective of taking over Karabakh with not so much bloodshed," de Waal told The Associated Press.
Earlier Tuesday, Azerbaijan said six people were killed in two separate explosions in the region that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.
A statement from Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general said two highway department workers died before dawn when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four.
Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 2020 fighting. That ended with an armistice placing Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.
However, Azerbaijan alleges that Armenia has smuggled in weapons since then. The claims led to a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, causing food and medicine shortages in the region.
Red Cross shipments of flour and medical supplies reached Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, but local officials said roads to the region were not fully open.
The hostilities come amid high tensions between Armenia and its longtime ally Russia. Armenia has complained repeatedly that the 2,000-member Russian peacekeeping force was unable or unwilling to keep the road to Armenia open, even though that duty was stipulated in the agreement that ended the 2020 war.
Armenia also angered Russia, which has a military base in the country, by holding military exercises with the United States this month and by moving toward ratifying the Rome Convention that created the International Criminal Court, which has indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied Tuesday that Russia was told in advance of Azerbaijan's intention to mount the operation, saying the peacekeepers were notified only "a few minutes" before it began.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was "concerned by a drastic escalation of tensions and the beginning of hostilities" in the region, and that the Russian military was in touch with their Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, trying "to bring back the process of settling (the conflict) back onto political-diplomatic track."
De Waal said the Russian peacekeeping force "has lost probably its best officers to the war in Ukraine" but that "this breakdown in Armenia-Russian relations is a factor here.
"I think it encourages Azerbaijan to be bolder and it makes the Russians more ambiguous and less willing to to intervene. And, you know, it's quite possible indeed, that the Russians want to use a crisis to instigate regime change in Armenia," he said.
Protesters gathered Tuesday in central Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, blocking streets and demanding that authorities defend Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
------
Associated Press writers Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, and Aida Sultanova in London contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
The UN chief summons world leaders to action. But, he says, they seem 'incapable of coming together'
Insisting that international cooperation is critical, the United Nations chief delivered a dire warning to leaders from across the world Tuesday, declaring that the planet is becoming unhinged with mounting global challenges and geopolitical tensions -- and warning that "we seem incapable of coming together to respond."
Canada
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
Swings in inflation not 'unusual,' but underlying price pressures still high: BoC
Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki says swings in the inflation rate are to be expected in a speech coming after the latest consumer price index report showed inflation climbed in August for the second month in a row.
-
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
World
-
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
-
The UN chief summons world leaders to action. But, he says, they seem 'incapable of coming together'
Insisting that international cooperation is critical, the United Nations chief delivered a dire warning to leaders from across the world Tuesday, declaring that the planet is becoming unhinged with mounting global challenges and geopolitical tensions -- and warning that "we seem incapable of coming together to respond."
-
Man accused in deaths of 22 elderly women in Texas killed in prison by his cellmate
A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said.
-
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28
House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.
-
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: 'Freedom!'
Americans detained for years in Iran arrived home Tuesday, tearfully hugged their loved ones and declared "Freedom!" after being let go as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly US$6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
-
Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its food products
Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
-
Civil liberties, justice reform groups troubled by House's fast-tracking of bail bill
Two of Canada's leading advocacy groups on civil liberties and justice reform say it is troubling that the House of Commons opted to pass a Liberal bail-reform bill in one shot Monday, skipping committee study of the legislation and sending it straight to the Senate.
Health
-
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
The prime minister of Libyan's eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction.
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
-
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
Sci-Tech
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
-
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
Entertainment
-
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
YouTube said Tuesday that Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.
-
'Felt like 15 to 20 minutes': Kevin Hart's Vancouver performance leaves fans confused, disappointed
A number of Kevin Hart fans were left confused and disappointed by the comedian’s performance in Vancouver's Stanley Park over the weekend, with some saying they spent hundreds of dollars for a surprisingly short set.
-
Edgar Barrera, Karol G, Shakira, and more lead Latin Grammy nominations
Edgar Barrera -- the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond -- leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations with 13.
Business
-
Swings in inflation not 'unusual,' but underlying price pressures still high: BoC
Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki says swings in the inflation rate are to be expected in a speech coming after the latest consumer price index report showed inflation climbed in August for the second month in a row.
-
WATCH
WATCH Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist
For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
These Toronto restaurants were just added to the 2023 Michelin guide
Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.
-
Far from home, Ukrainian designers showcase fashion that was created amid air raid sirens
For much of the past year, Ksenia Schnaider and her team of seamstresses toiled away in their Kyiv studio, crafting her new collection of designer denim and luxury daywear even as air raid sirens, drone attacks and power cuts took over their lives and made production almost impossible to continue.
Sports
-
Grievance filed by NFL says players' union leaders advised running backs to fake injuries
The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association, alleging that union leaders, including President JC Tretter, have advised running backs to "consider feigning or exaggerating injuries" to help increase their leverage in contract negotiations.
-
Spain players arrive at camp after Hermoso accuses federation of threatening World Cup winners
In the latest twist to the Spanish soccer crisis, the country's World Cup-winning players started reporting to training camp on Tuesday despite not wanting to be called up for the national team while fighting for changes in the soccer federation.
-
Iranian soccer fans flock to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel after he arrives in Tehran with Saudi team
Hundreds of soccer fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran on Monday, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game.
Autos
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
The leader of the United Auto Workers said that a limited strike targeting plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio may be expanded if "serious progress" toward an new contract agreement isn't made by Friday at noon.