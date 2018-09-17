Authorities: 2-year-old dead after grabbing gun from counter in Louisiana
In this April 25, 2018 photo, a .9mm handgun is displayed. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 6:40PM EDT
LIVINGSTON, La. -- Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he managed to grab a gun from a counter in a Louisiana home.
Sheriff Jason Ard of Louisiana's Livingston Parish tells news outlets the child is believed to have climbed up on a stool to reach the gun. He says the gun went off and the child was hit in the face Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The child's identity hasn't been released and, as of Monday evening, no charges had been filed in the case.
