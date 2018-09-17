Ala. student accidentally shot after bringing gun to school
Blossomwood Elementary School in Hunstville, Ala. is seen in this Google image. (Google)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 4:06PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- An Alabama elementary school student was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing a gun to school.
The shooting happened Monday morning at Blossomwood Elementary School in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray told news outlets a "small student" brought the gun to school. Police said the student had been showing the gun to other students when it went off, shooting him in the hand. McMurray said the child was not "seriously harmed."
McMurray said it appears to be an accidental shooting. He said there was "no intent to harm anyone." He urged parents to keep their guns secured at home.
Lt. Michael Johnson said the student who was injured is the same student who brought the gun to school.
The school system did not release the children's age.
This story has been corrected to reflect that police said the injured student is the one who brought the gun to school.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Police: Border agent targeted victims for vulnerability
- Authorities: 2-year-old dead after grabbing gun from counter in Louisiana
- Kavanaugh denies allegation anew, arrives at White House
- Syrian TV says Israeli strikes hit state company, 10 injured