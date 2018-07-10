

The Associated Press





FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving a loaded gun unsecured before a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself.

The Fresno Bee reports 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was arrested Monday for investigation of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

Police say the toddler, Jace Alexander, shot himself in the head in Ramos' home on Saturday and later died at a hospital.

Ramos was not related to the boy but shared the home with the child's father, who was not there at the time.

California law requires guns to be stored in a locked location, with failure to do so possibly punishable by up to three years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Ramos has an attorney.