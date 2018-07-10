Man arrested after boy, 2, fatally shoots self in California
Oscar Ramos is shown in this handout photo from Fresno Police.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:17PM EDT
FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving a loaded gun unsecured before a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself.
The Fresno Bee reports 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was arrested Monday for investigation of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.
Police say the toddler, Jace Alexander, shot himself in the head in Ramos' home on Saturday and later died at a hospital.
Ramos was not related to the boy but shared the home with the child's father, who was not there at the time.
California law requires guns to be stored in a locked location, with failure to do so possibly punishable by up to three years in prison.
It was not immediately clear if Ramos has an attorney.