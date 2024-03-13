At least 2 dead and dozens injured in a suspected gas explosion outside Beijing

The U.S. has its first presidential rematch since 1956, and other facts about the Biden-Trump sequel
The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the U.S. president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties' nominations.
An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said.
The blast occurred early in the morning at a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is around 63 kilometres (39 miles) east of Beijing.
Police cordoned off streets 1 kilometre (over half a mile) around the explosion, Associated Press reporters saw, and were directing people away.
Fire engines were dispatched to the scene and a truck could be seen hauling away a burnt-out car with its windows gone. Most of the original building is gone, with only part of its frame remaining above piles of rubble.
State broadcaster CCTV said 14 people were hospitalized, including two in serious condition.
Relatives of a person who had died told local news outlet Hongxing News that she was the owner of a guesthouse inside the building and that her husband was still missing. The couple had just sent their 9-year-old child to school before the explosion happened.
Over 150 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, according to CCTV. Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection.
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang, researchers Bing Yu and Wanqing Chen in Beijing and writer Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario could see highs of up to 19 C.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Farmers and industry analysts say dramatic swings in weather are hampering grain and other crop yields at a time when farmers are leaving the sector, and the only way forward is to adapt with technology.
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he’s all but certain to win another six-year term.
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, rejecting claims that the actress had made 'disparaging, hurtful and false' claims about her half-sister.
Fewer than half of Canadians believe the federal government's plan to regulate social media sites will make platforms safer, a new survey suggests.
When it comes to the supply management system for egg, poultry and dairy products -- the mechanism that sets prices for producers -- all of Canada's federal parties seem to see eye-to-eye.
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
The United States is spearheading the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring the new technology is 'safe, secure and trustworthy' and that all countries, especially those in the developing world, have equal access.
A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the “catastrophic” national security risks posed by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert disaster.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who pleaded guilty to financial crimes, including stealing more than US$22 million from the NFL team, has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to repay much of the money.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
