ADVERTISEMENT

World

White House Correspondents’ Association cancels plans to have a comedian headline annual dinner

By CNN

Published

Guests mingle during the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington on April 30, 2022. Al Drago/Reuters via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.