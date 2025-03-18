ADVERTISEMENT

World

What is the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 that Trump wants to use in deportations?

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump waves from his limousine as he leaves Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.