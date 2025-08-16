ADVERTISEMENT

World

West Virginia sends hundreds of National Guard members to Washington at Trump team’s request

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.