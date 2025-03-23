ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. wants to negotiate with Iran on nuclear program, U.S. envoy Witkoff says

By Reuters

Published

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that U.S. wants to negotiate with Iran on nuclear program. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.