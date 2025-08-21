ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. flight attendants are fed up like their Air Canada peers. Here’s why they aren’t likely to strike

By The Associated Press

Published

PSA Airlines flight attendants hold placards during a demonstration at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Monday, August 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.