ADVERTISEMENT

World

Unexploded WWII bomb halts Eurostar travel connecting Paris to London and Brussels

By The Associated Press

Published

Travellers wait as Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France have been brought to a halt following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks, Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Gare du Nord station in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.