Trump's Tariffs

Trump tells World Economic Forum U.S. doesn’t need Canadian oil, gas, autos or lumber

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

U.S. President Trump offered that Canada can become a state to eliminate the deficit and avoid tariffs while addressing the World Economic Forum.


















